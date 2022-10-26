Dickens Classic Hits The Naples Players Stage

After more than a decade on stage at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden, A Christmas Carol: The Musical, the spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story, will take over Blackburn Hall at The Naples Players November 23 to December 18.

Music by Broadway phenoms Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens infuse new life into the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge (Brad Brenner) and his ghostly encounters. Bryce Alexander, the show’s director and CEO and executive artistic director of The Naples Players, promises a festive rendition of the Christmas classic fit for the whole family.

“This production has all of the depth and spectacle that we’ve come to expect from a Broadway production, but its shorter length makes it a perfect night out at the theater for the whole family,” said Alexander.

Alexander will lead an all-star ensemble cast of Naples favorites, many of whom have become regular staples of The Naples Players most popular shows. The cast includes: Santi Alezard, Aleena Arico, Robin Bache Gray, Veronica Becerra, Emir Bilen, Maximus Bogert, Maddie Brendel, Brad Brenner, Braxton Cabrera, William Condit, Jordan Crawford, Frank Scott Davis, Vivienne Engelmann, Elizabeth Fincher, Lin Hart, Cindy Hile, Kevin Kenneally, Olivia Lachance, Joseph Loiacono, Paul Lopresti, Elizabeth Marcantonio, Lizzy Mehler, Sydney Miller, Alex Minarik, Gavin Ott, Bret Poulter, Tom Rex, Roseann Ruggiero, Sandra Salcedo, Lorelai Vega, Renee Vrehas, and Bealey Cate White.

Join the Naples Players for a red carpet event November 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring local vendors, food, drinks, and live music by Chariot.

Performances of A Christmas Carol: The Musical will take place Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. General public tickets are on sale for $55 at the box office. Season ticket holders pay $37. Tickets to A Christmas Carol: The Musical also grant free entry to the forthcoming Trees & Teas Festival. Click here or call (239) 263-7990 for more information.