Dine Out During Jr. Maitres D’ Family Day

While all youth are welcome to learn about fine dining at a special two-hour lesson during Jr. Maitres D’ Family Day at Collier Museum at Government Center, Naples, the free class, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 2, is best suited for children ages 5 to 12. Focused on the etiquette of going out to eat, kids will learn such details as who does what in a restaurant and which fork to use when, while also learning napkin-folding tricks and how to set a beautiful table.