Dining Bargains

Floridians have to endure heat and mosquitos during the summer months, but there are compensations. The roads, beach and restaurants are less crowded, and many restaurants offer special summer menus at bargain prices to lure in the locals. Here are some of the best:

Baleen at LaPlaya Resort: Along with a spectacular view of the Gulf, enjoy a two-course dinner menu for $45; available Monday-Thursday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Barbatella: The Che’s Summer Menu, a three-course dinner for $38, is offered daily from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Bistro 821: Two entrees and a select bottle of wine for $45; all night Sunday-Wednesday and until 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Bleu Provence: A three-course dinner menu for $35 is offered Tuesday-Saturday from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The Bay House: The Summer Escape Menu features a three-course dinner for $39, with numerous choices for each course; served Tuesday-Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to close

The Claw Bar: The sister restaurant to The Bay House offers the same menu, with the same hours.

The Continental: Wednesdays: steak, lobster, salad and dessert for $44; Thursdays: 50% off bottles of wine under $100; Fridays: three-course Wagyu steak dinner for $120 per couple, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Dorona: Lunch entrée with a glass of select wine or soft drink for $12.95, daily 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The French: Three-course lunch Express Menu for $29; three-course dinner Express Menu for $39; served daily for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Lamoraga: Mondays and Tuesdays, signature paella for $19; Wednesdays and Thursdays, whole Maine lobster for $25; Fridays & Saturdays, 12-ounce grilled New York Strip for $22.

The Local: Summer Family Style Dining Menu, $50 for two, available 4:30-7 p.m. daily.

Pazzo! Cucina Italiano: Two entrees and a bottle of wine for $39, Tuesday-Sunday from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

La Pescheria: Three-course dinner menu for $28, daily from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Sails Restaurant: Three-course dinner menu for $39, daily from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; at Sunday Brunch, unlimited bubbles for $69 from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sea Salt: Lunch at the bar with a glass of house wine for $14.95, daily 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; four-course dinner with a bottle of house wine for $80 per couple, daily from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. On Mondays, half-priced bottles of wine under $100.

Veranda E at The Escalante: three-course dinner menu for $39, Wednesday-Sunday from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Vergina: 50% off all food items daily from 3-5 p.m., along with 50% off all drinks.

Yabba Island Grill: Two entrees and a bottle of wine for $39, Tuesday-Sunday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.