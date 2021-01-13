Dining for a Cause with Naples Woman’s Club

The organization's first “A Culinary Adventure” will feature a three-course meal and interaction with the chef at a participating restaurant on January 27

The Naples Woman’s Club is launching a new event to raise funds for local food pantries. Its ever-popular Kitchen Tour has been reimagined for COVID times as a series of intimate chef table luncheons to be held January 27, February 24, and March 24.

“A Culinary Adventure That Gives Back” entails small, exclusive parties adhering to safety guidelines. Each will feature a three-course meal and interaction with the chef. Here is the adventure part: Buy a ticket ($125) and you could end up at any of the participating restaurants, including Bayside, Barbatella, Bar Tulia, Butcher, Dorona, The French, Grappino, Lemonia at The Ritz-Carlton, Osteria Tulia, Ridgway Bar & Grill, Sea Salt, Sails, Sava, Truluck’s, 21 Spices, or Veranda E.

As attendees register, luncheons for no more than 16 guests will be confirmed at one of the restaurants. When each event fills up, the next group of registrants will be confirmed for the next selected restaurant. Reservations for the luncheons close 10 days prior to the date. “This is an adventure,” says event chair Stacy Vermylen. “You don’t know where you’re going, so you have to be game, but you’ll get to know the chef and might meet their whole crew.”

Pick-up options will also be available for those who don’t wish to dine out but still want to support the cause. The lunches will benefit Meals of Hope, Meals on Wheels, St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, and the Judy Sullivan Resource Center.