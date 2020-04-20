HomepageRecently Added Dining Resolutions Amp up your culinary routine with stylish kitchen and dinner table must-haves By Liza Smith - April 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 12 There’s no need to scream for ice cream thanks to the Chef’n Sweet Spot ice cream maker ($50), which allows adults and kids to whip up frozen treats in just two minutes. Williams Sonoma, Naples (williams-sonoma.com) Fish Kiss products like these dinner plates ($28 each) honor the bond between people and places with hand-sketched drawings of the United States. Paper Lantern, Naples In addition to providing real-world business experience for student participants, Taste of Immokalee sells products like this fire-roasted tomato and jalapeño salsa ($6) and pours all profits back into the community. Lucky’s Markets, Neighborhood Organics, and Publix stores (tasteofimmokalee.com) Infuse some whimsy into your next girls’ gathering with cotton cocktail napkins ($40 for set of four) from August Morgan that depict both the soiree and its aftermath. A Mano, Naples (amano.bz) Step up the authenticity of your next taco night with homemade tortillas. The Victoria cast iron tortilla press ($30) transforms a ball of dough into a flat tortilla that can then be grilled, pan cooked, or deep-fried. Sur La Table, Naples (surlatable.com) Zodax’s cluster of nine gold serving bowls ($160) allows you to provide guests with a sumptuous selection of tastes while also presenting a stunning tablescape. Traditions Classic Home Furnishings, Naples (traditions.com) Showcase your love of Mexican food with these sturdy bowls and tongs ($27-$50) from Mud Pie, complete with fiesta-inspired taglines. Best of Everything, Naples (bestof everything.com) Chronicle Books’ After Dinner Amusements: Family Time conversation starters ($12) offer 50 thoughtful and playful questions about the past, present, and future to inspire great family talks. Summerfields, Naples (summerfields naples.com) Each of the utensils in Constructive Eating’s three-piece set ($20) is designed to model a specific gardening tool. Watch your little one shovel peas, hoe rice, or rake through spaghetti. Exquisite, Naples (mynaplesgiftshop.com) Add a pop of color to your table with Kim Seybert’s aptly named Brilliant napkin rings ($120 for set of four) that are made from fire-polished beads. Gattle’s, Naples (gattles.com) Dinosaur Designs creators Louise Olsen and Stephen Ormandy believe working with resin is like working with paint, and the aesthetic of their handmade platters ($150-$300), speaks to that unique dynamic. Republic of Decor, Naples (republicofdecor.com) There’s always a reason to celebrate, and these tony Salud toasting flutes ($40 for set of six and a holder) from Z Gallerie provide the perfect excuse for breaking out the bubbly. Z Gallerie, Naples (zgallerie.com) Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments