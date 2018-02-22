NI's 2019 Dining Awards Nominations

As the Greater Naples area continues to earn accolades as one of the best foodie towns in America, we want to know what's on your plate. The nominations are now open for the fourth annual Naples Illustrated’s Dining Awards! We are turning to you, our loyal readers, to share your picks for the best restaurants in our coverage area, which includes Marco Island, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Estero. The award winners, which will be revealed in the February 2019 issue of Naples Illustrated, showcase the Paradise Coast’s best eateries, across dozens of categories. Nominate your favorites today through August 29. We want to know your favorite places to dine, who makes the best dishes, desserts, drinks, and more in our celebrated dining scene. Then, come back to cast your vote among the finalists, when voting begins September 5. Be sure to stay tuned to our social media channels for updates. Just follow the hashtag #NIDiningAwards on Facebook and on Twitter. Bon appétit!

  • Dishes

    Please include both the name of the dish and the restaurant where it can be found. If you don't know the name of the dish, please describe it to the best of your ability.

  • Beverages

    Please include both the name of the beverage and the bar/restaurant where it can be found. If you don't know the name of the beverage, please describe it to the best of your ability.

  • Experience

    Please include the name of the restaurant.

  • Cuisine

    Please include the name of the restaurant.

  • Overall

    For Best New Chef, please include both the name of the chef and the restaurant where he or she works.
  • Did we miss something? Submit your own category and nomination here.