Dishes Inspired by Florida’s Flora

Sandy beaches, coastal wetlands, and swampy marshes make up the diverse Southwest Florida terrain. This backyard jungle is the perfect home for a treasure trove of exotic fruits and plants. The luscious guava, tart hog plum, wholesome Seminole pumpkin, tangy sea grape, creamy Florida avocado, and striking beauty berry are among the region’s homegrown bounty. Here, we celebrate the Sunshine State’s vibrant flora with recipes that spotlight these unique ingredients.

Guava and Honey Sorbet

This refreshing dessert is at once light and rich with tropical flavors

Ingredients

6 large guavas

3 / 4 cup honey or agave syrup

/ cup honey or agave syrup 3 / 4 cup filtered water

/ cup filtered water Juice of 1 large orange

Juice of 2 limes

Halve the guavas and scrape out all the pulp. Measure 3/4 cup of the pulp. In a small saucepan, combine the honey or agave syrup and water and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in the guava pulp, orange juice, and lime juice. Set aside to cool.

Add mixture to a blender and pulse. Pour the syrup into a resealable container and chill for at least 2 hours. Stir the syrup and then pour it into an ice cream machine and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Alternatively, pour the mixture into a shallow glass dish and freeze for 4 hours, scraping the mixture every 30 minutes with the tines of a fork. Serve in a coupe glass or freeze directly into the halved guava shells.

More About Guava