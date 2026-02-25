Disney On Ice Brings Magic to Fort Myers

Feel the magic as Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party skates through Hertz Arena in Fort Myers from March 12-15. Through compelling storytelling and multi-leveled production numbers, audiences will join this magical search and help unlock an epic journey.

During the show, audiences will embark on a quest with Mickey and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell. Next, they’ll journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace. Witness Belle lift into the sky as an enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice. Demonstrate the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy’s room. Sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean and bravely encounter the fiery wrath of Te Ka.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.