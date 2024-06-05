District Unveils Sushi and Sake Menu

District, Central Square’s edgy craft cocktail lounge and restaurant, recently unveiled a new sushi menu sure to delight. The new offerings replace the former small plates menu, and are available beginning at 4:30 p.m. daily.

Start the culinary journey with shrimp tempura, vegetable sauté, tuna stack, and sashimi salad. Ready to roll? Select among the Vegetarian, with heart of palm, cucumber, asparagus, avocado, and soy paper; the Bang Bang, with bluefin tuna, cucumber, scallion, avocado, togarashi, and topped with Bang Bang shrimp; the Over the Top, with lobster, tuna, avocado, cucumber, soy paper, and topped with lobster tempura, lump blue crab, and wasabi mayo; and the Beef Carpaccio, with beef tenderloin, tempura asparagus, blue crab, black garlic aioli, and truffled microgreens. For a sweet treat, tuck into the matcha creme brûlée.

The sushi menu pairs perfectly with District’s complementary menu of traditional Japanese sakes and sake cocktails. Sip a Soto Junmai, Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori, or Rihaku Dreamy Clouds Junmai Nigori, or opt for a cocktail like the Tokyo Sipper, made with Midori, sake, Cointreau, and lemon.

Diners can sample discounted sushi menu favorites during happy hour from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit districtnaples.com.