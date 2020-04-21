DIY Beauty Recipes from Anantara Spas
Beauty experts from the resort's luxury spas share recipes for indulgent homemade skin, hair, and lip treatments.
For most people, setting aside moments for pampering are made almost impossible by work, caring for family, and social commitments. However, sheltering at home (in addition to keeping people safe amid a global pandemic) serves as the perfect opportunity to catch up on self-care. To help guide the journey to relaxation, the beauty experts of Anantara Spas from around the world have compiled luxurious do-it-yourself recipes, featuring nourishing pantry and refrigerator staples. Prepare to restore and relax from the comfort of home with skin, hair, and lip treatments that will transport you to spas at every corner of the globe. For the Skin Tomato Face Mask Garcia Alcorta, the spa manager from the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavis Marbella Resort in Spain, recommends making a tomato face mask to brighten the complexion and reduce the appearance of blemishes. Tomatoes are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, which can help brighten, while honey moisturizes and soothes. Ingredients · ½ ripe tomato · 1 tbsp. honey Blend tomato with honey until it becomes a paste. Gently apply paste to face, taking care to avoid the eye area, and leave on for 15 minutes. Wash off with cold water and pat skin dry with a clean towel. Cucumber and Yogurt Face Mask For cooling and soothing experience, Lucia McMallion, the Director of Spa and Recreation at the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas in Thailand, suggests combining cucumber and yogurt to create a creamy face mask. Cucumber can reduce puffiness and moisturize the skin, while yogurt refreshes stressed skin. Ingredients · ½ cucumber (skin removed), grated · 3 tbsp. plain natural yogurt Combine yogurt and grated cucumber. Apply to face and neck and leave on for 20 minutes. Wash off with cool water. Use three times per week. Parsley Eye De-puffing Treatment To gently care for the skin around the eyes, Kanatcha Buntongkaew, the Spa Manager at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel in Thailand, recommends parsley ice cubes. The herb can reduce the appearance of dark circles and reduce puffiness, which is enhanced by the cold ice cube. Ingredients · Distilled Water · Chopped parsley Fill an ice cube tray with distilled water and add a pinch of parsley to each cube. Place in the freezer. Rub frozen cubes gently under the eyes to get rid of under eye bags and fine lines around the eyes. Coffee and Honey Face Scrub Treat the skin to gentle exfoliation with a coffee and honey face scrub. Galina Antoniuk, Spa Director and Wellness Guru at the Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort, recommends the anti-aging and moisturizing treatment. Ingredients · 1 tbsp. ground coffee · 3 tbsp. honey Mix coffee grounds and honey until a creamy texture is achieved. Apply to the skin and gently massage in circles. Leave on for 15 minutes and wash off with warm water. For the Lips Though often overlooked, the lips benefit tremendously from a bit of TLC. Vina Teodoro, Spa Manager at the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal, suggests a lip scrub to exfoliate dry skin and DIY lip moisturizer to lock in softness. Ingredients · 1 tbsp. brown sugar · 1 tsp. lime juice · 2 tbsp. honey (1 tbsp. for the scrub, 1 tbsp. for the moisturizer) · 1 tbsp. olive oil For the scrub: blend brown sugar, lime juice, and honey together until the ingredients are incorporated. For a bonus, add a drop of flavored extract (Teodoro recommends vanilla or mint) to the mix. Use a toothbrush to gently apply the scrub to the lips. Wash with warm water after 10 minutes. For the lip moisturizer: add honey and olive oil to a bowl and mix until blended. Apply the mix directly to the lips using fingers like a lip balm. For the Hair With fewer reasons to leave home, hair is being neglected across the globe. To treat tresses, Teodoro recommends these luxurious masks that reduce frizz, hydrate, and strengthen the hair. Frizz-Reducing Hair Mask Ingredients · 1 avocado · 1/4 cup of olive oil · Juice of one lemon Add ingredients to a bowl and whisk until well-blended. Comb mixture through damp hair and let it set for 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. Hydrating Hair Mask Ingredients · 1/4 cup natural yogurt · 1/4 cup of olive oil · 1 tbsp. honey · 15 drops lavender oil Add ingredients to a bowl and whisk until well-blended. Apply to damp hair and leave on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. Mask for Damaged Hair Ingredients · 1/4 cup yogurt · 2 eggs · 1/4 cup coconut oil · 1 banana · 1 tbsp. honey Place ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Apply to dry hair and leave in for 15 minutes. Rinse out with lukewarm water. For the Body Luxurious Vanilla Bath Bombs For a delightful at-home bath experience, Teodoro recommends DIY bath bombs, scented with vanilla. Ingredients · 8 oz. baking soda · 4 oz. citric acid · 4 oz. cornstarch · 4 oz. Epsom salt · 2 tbsp. coconut oil · 3/4 tbsp. water · 2 tbsp. vanilla extract · 1 dry soap bar (Teodoro recommends a colorful bar to lend color to the bath bomb) Mix the baking soda, citric acid, cornstarch, and Epsom salt with a whisk. In a separate bowl, whisk the coconut oil, water, vanilla extract, and soap shavings. Gradually add wet ingredients to dry and mix slowly with a spoon. Place the mix in cupcake molds and place in the refrigerator to chill for 24 hours. Once set, take a finished mold and add to a bath for a soothing soak.
