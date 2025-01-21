DLC Advocates to Host Spring Fitness Fundraiser

David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health’s DLC Advocates will partner with coach Nino Magaddino at Max Flex Fitness to host the Move for Your Heart, Care for Your Mind spring fitness fundraiser February 1.

This outdoor fitness event will welcome participants of all fitness levels from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. by the banyan tree on DLC’s main campus in Naples. The morning’s activities will include yoga, HIIT, and Zumba, as well as opportunities for networking.

Funds raised during the event will support the purchase of fitness equipment such as yoga mats, weights, fitness bands, and jump ropes for the Crossroads residential substance use treatment program. Exercise and fitness are part of DLC’s holistic focus on healing the mind, body, and spirit.

The DLC Advocates work to spread awareness and advocate for mental health and substance use support throughout Southwest Florida. They hold several events each year focused on education, prevention, and health and wellness, which support DLC’s mission, operations, and services.

Tickets are $15 per class or $40 for all three classes. For more information or to register or donate, visit the DLC Advocates’ Facebook page. To learn more about David Lawrence Centers, visit DLCenters.org.