Dr. Ennis will be the first to tell you that all plastic surgeons aren’t created equal. Your image is a huge reflection of how your soul feels and that’s not something you trust to just anyone.

When Dr. L. Scott Ennis was in grade school, he began studying art and fostering an appreciation for the human form. Today, Dr. Ennis works to sculpt and craft truly beautiful bodies at his Plastic Surgery practice in Boca Raton. He views his daily work as a collaborative process that ensures his clients get the best look for their day-to-day lives. It’s something he loves to do and lives to do. It’s his unique vision and appreciation for the human form that’s pushed him to the top of the plastic surgery world.

Dr. L. Scott Ennis was recently named as one of Palm Beach Illustrated’s 2020 Top Doctors by an online peer review by Professional Research Services. He has also once again been named as a Castel Connely Top Doctor nationally. He couldn’t be more excited to share his tips and accept such an incredible honor from his peer group.

“We are not only honored that our peers have recognized us with this honor but that patients are willing to travel from around the world to see us,” says Dr. Ennis. “We have a great team of people, including my wife Donna, who help make this all possible!”

Sharing His Insight on Selecting a Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Ennis will be the first to tell you that all plastic surgeons aren’t created equal. Your image is a huge reflection of how your soul feels and that’s not something you trust to just anyone. Every day, the team at Ennis Plastic Surgery feels lucky to get to help shape their clients into the best versions of themselves. Finding the best plastic surgeon for you can be a daunting process. Take a look at Dr. Ennis’ top tips for choosing one that works for you.

Do Your Homework

When looking for the best plastic surgeon for you, do your research first. Study up on what you want and need out of a plastic surgery procedure. Referrals from friends and families are a good starting point, but you’ll also want to spend a good time researching everything yourself. Since everybody is shaped differently, what works for someone else, may not work for you. Getting involved in the search yourself will ensure you’ll be greater equipped to ask questions and speak up about the things that are important to your procedure and your body. The best plastic surgeon for you may not necessarily be the best plastic surgeon for your neighbor as we are all built differently and we all percieve beauty differently.

Check Out Reviews

Reading reviews of your plastic surgeon can give you a good overview of what to expect from your plastic surgeon. Sites like Google and RealSelf are both great places to start. Don’t just skim for results. Really dive in and get a full picture of your surgeon’s work and reputation. Make sure these are real reveiws fro real patients as reviews can be “bought”. When looking for the best plastic surgeon in Naples, Tampa Florida or even in the United States, read these reveiws carefully. When read in depth, they will tell you a lot about who the best plastic surgeon for you might be.

Get Photo Evidence

If your surgeon doesn’t have before and after photos of actual patients then buyer beware. A great surgeon will be proud to display amazing results and give you an idea of what you can be looking for in your outcome. The best plastic surgeons will have lots of beofre and after photos to show you, not just one or two. Always look through these photos before agreeing to your surgery.

Find Gold Stars

You’ll want to review your surgeon’s list of accomplishments. They should always be accredited and board-certified. Look to see that they are endorsed by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. Also, check out if they have fellowships or are connected to other professional societies. A gbest plastic surgeons have probably also raked in some awards and accolades around town so check your local magazines or ask questions around the medical community.

Never Price Shop

When it comes to something as important as your physical body, you never want to go for low price only. Don’t pick a surgeon you’re uncomfortable with just to save a penny. Shortcuts can sometimes mean you’re not getting the best experience or the best products. This is your body, pick the best plastic surgeon and dont skimp on price. You only have one and it is hard to fix and can be far more expencive to fix if done wrong!

Make A Real Connection

Because you’re working with the most sensitive of areas, you want to find the best plastic surgeon that you trust and have a good connection with. This way you’ll be more willing to open up about your true feelings and your health history. You’ll also feel comfortable to ask any questions that may be bothering you or to fully participate in the discussion of your healing and on-going care. Trust yourself and you will absolutely find the top surgeon for you.

As an artist whose talents were recognized by the United States Congress when he won the 1st Congressional Art Show while just a high school student, Dr Ennis’ art hung in the capital building in Washington D.C. for a full year. Even as a youth, Dr. Ennis knew he would use his many gifts to craft beautiful creations. Today, he uses those same skills to ensure your surgical procedures are nothing less than a masterful work of art. As an international authority in the field of facial plastic surgery, he is known for his exquisite surgical skill, as well as, his compassion and dedication to each client. Dr. Ennis is highly-renowned and has been named one of America’s Top Plastic Surgeons, one of the Ten Best plastic Surgeons in Florida based on patient reviews and Realself’s Top 100 cosmetic surgeons in the Country and ha again been named to the Castle COnnoly Top Doctors Nationally.

If you want to learn more about finding a surgeon like Dr. Ennis, call 561-266-4344, email info@ennismd.com or visit us at www.EnnisMD.com.