Drink Pink

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual international health campaign begun in 1985. Organized by major breast cancer charities, the goal is to increase awareness of the disease as well as raising money for life-saving research.

The Aielli Group, which includes the restaurants Sea Salt, Barbatella, Dorona and Grappino, is honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a special promotion. Each of the four restaurants is featuring a special themed cocktail; the drinks cost $14, and a portion of the sales will be donated to the Cancer Alliance of Naples. Here are the drinks created specially for the promotion:

Sea Salt: Pink and Strong

(Citrus infused organic vodka, Lillet rosé, strawberry, thyme, rosé Champagne)

Barbatella: Raspberry Cosmopolitan

(Raspberry vodka, triple sec, fresh lime juice, kiss of Chambord)

Dorona: Pink Perennial

(Ruby red grapefruit vodka, hibiscus, fresh lime)

Grappino: The Nonna

(Nardini Aqua di Cedro, Nardini Green Label Grappa, red berry syrup, fresh lime)