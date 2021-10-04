Drinking for Charity

Although we can’t drink our way to a cancer cure, sometimes every cocktail helps. The Aielli Group is sponsoring a Charity Cocktail promotion for the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the month, Aielli Group restaurants Barbatella, Grappino, Sea Salt and Dorona will each be offering a special cocktail; with every drink sold, the restaurants will donate part of the proceeds to the Cancer Alliance Naples.

“As we have done in the past, we continue our commitment to support local charities in our community,” says co-owner Ingrid Aielli. “Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, we wanted to include the Cancer Alliance of Naples (CAN) in our charity initiative and help create awareness for this great organization.” The following Charity Cocktails will be served:

Sea Salt: “The Smoky Rose”

A blend of Pierde Almas La Puritita Verda Mezcal, ripe strawberries, Genovese basil, lime and organic nectar

Barbatella: “Rose Pomegranate Cooler”

360 Lime Vodka mixed with Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, rose syrup and fresh lime juice

Grappino: “Grappino Strong”

Ketel Citron Vodka mixed with moscato grappa, strawberry purée, ginger syrup and grapefruit juice; shaken, then topped with ginger beer

Dorona: “L’Anguria”

A refreshing martini combining Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint, fresh watermelon and lime juice



Sea Salt

1186 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102

https://seasaltnaples.com

Dorona

2110 9th St N

Naples, FL 34103

https://doronanaples.com/

Barbatella

1290 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102

https://barbatellanaples.com

Grappino

90 9th St N, Naples, FL 34102

https://grappinonaples.com/