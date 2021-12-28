Duckhorn Wine Pairing Dinner at Jimmy P’s Bistro

Jimmy P’s Bistro, located off US 41 in Bonita Springs, will be offering a five-course wine pairing dinner featuring wines from the Duckhorn Winery in Napa Valley on Tuesday, January 11 at 6 p.m. Founded by Dan and Margaret Duckhorn in 1976 and initially specializing in Merlot, Duckhorn has grown into one of Napa Valley’s iconic wineries and now produces seven distinct labels. The following menu has been put together by in-house Sommelier and General Manager Michel Carbonneau, along with the culinary team:
First Course (Amuse Bouche)
Duck rillette with currant jam
Roasted D’Anjou Pear, Camembert, pecan baclava and Aged balsamic
Petit Loraine
Wine: Calera Viognier, Mt. Harlan 2018
Second Course
Lobster Napoleon, cremini confit and tomato consommé
Wine: Goldeneye Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley 2018
Third Course
Smoked carved pork tenderloin, purple potato pavé, root vegetable stew, Black Mission Fig demiglace
Wine: Duckhorn Merlot, Napa Valley 2018
Fourth Course
Coulette steak au poivre, asparagus trilogy, roasted salsify and farro
Wine: Canvasback Red Mountain Washington State Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Fifth Course
Salted dark chocolate delice
Wine: Duckhorn Vineyard, The Discussion Napa Valley 2017
Cost: $170.00 per person (plus tax and gratuity)
48 hours (about 2 days) cancellation policy applies
Reservations: Please call Jimmy P’s Bistro at 239-390-0301
25301 S Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
