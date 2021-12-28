Duckhorn Wine Pairing Dinner at Jimmy P’s Bistro

Jimmy P’s Bistro, located off US 41 in Bonita Springs, will be offering a five-course wine pairing dinner featuring wines from the Duckhorn Winery in Napa Valley on Tuesday, January 11 at 6 p.m. Founded by Dan and Margaret Duckhorn in 1976 and initially specializing in Merlot, Duckhorn has grown into one of Napa Valley’s iconic wineries and now produces seven distinct labels. The following menu has been put together by in-house Sommelier and General Manager Michel Carbonneau, along with the culinary team:

First Course (Amuse Bouche)

Duck rillette with currant jam

Roasted D’Anjou Pear, Camembert, pecan baclava and Aged balsamic

Petit Loraine

Wine: Calera Viognier, Mt. Harlan 2018

Second Course

Lobster Napoleon, cremini confit and tomato consommé

Wine: Goldeneye Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley 2018

Third Course

Smoked carved pork tenderloin, purple potato pavé, root vegetable stew, Black Mission Fig demiglace

Wine: Duckhorn Merlot, Napa Valley 2018

Fourth Course

Coulette steak au poivre, asparagus trilogy, roasted salsify and farro

Wine: Canvasback Red Mountain Washington State Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Fifth Course

Salted dark chocolate delice

Wine: Duckhorn Vineyard, The Discussion Napa Valley 2017

Cost: $170.00 per person (plus tax and gratuity)

48 hours (about 2 days) cancellation policy applies

Reservations: Please call Jimmy P’s Bistro at 239-390-0301

25301 S Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34135