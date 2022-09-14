Early Birding Walk at Corkscrew Swamp

You may have heard that “the early bird gets the worm,” but what else does the dawn of a new day bring for our fine-feathered friends? Find out during the monthly Early Birding Walk at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary—part of the Great Florida Birding Trail—on September 20. Experience the sights and sounds of the awakening swamp on this naturalist-guided walk and learn about the birds’ life habits and native upland and freshwater wetland plants. The program is limited to 10 participants aged 16 and older; the cost is $30 for adults.