Eco-friendly Cleaning Products that Give Back

Spare Mother Earth from harmful plastics and pollutants by choosing eco-friendly cleaning products. Cleancult sells all-purpose cleaner, dish and dishwasher soap, laundry detergent, and hand soap made with biodegradable ingredients derived from coconuts, olive oil, and orange peels. They come in shatter-resistant glass bottles, and refills are packaged in paper-based milk cartons. When you purchase a subscription, ThreeMain offers a free starter kit with a multipurpose cleaner, bathroom cleaner, and dish soap in reusable aluminum bottles. These products are free of parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, glycol solvents, and phthalates. The company also sells 100 percent birdseye-weave cotton towels, which help to save trees and a little cash. Also, 3 percent of its sales go toward the Rozalia Project, a nonprofit working to clean up the world’s oceans.