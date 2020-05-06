Elegant Estate

1 of 6

ADDRESS 28094 Castellano Way, Naples

DEVELOPMENT Serata at Mediterra

YEAR BUILT 2009

BUILDER Kingon Homes, Bonita Springs

OFFERED AT $2,350,000

SIZE 3,816 square feet

BEDROOMS/BATHS Four bedrooms plus den, four baths, one half bath

SPECIAL FEATURES

Golf membership available with this home. Exquisite, timeless details appear throughout this one-of-a-kind estate. Lake and nature preserve views begin at the entrance and continue through the expansive tropical lanai with an infinity-edge pool and spa.

The gourmet kitchen has a double Sub-Zero fridge with two freezer drawers, as well as a five-burner Dacor gas cooktop, a Dacor double oven, a Dacor microwave drawer, and a Miele dishwasher.

The home has custom cabinetry throughout, with built-ins in the study, master bedroom, and bar, along with custom closets in all of the bedrooms and the garage. Custom moldings and ceiling details, as well as special wall treatments of Venetian plaster with a hard coat finish, appear throughout. There is also wood flooring, in addition to stone flooring in the bathrooms and wallto- wall carpeting in all bedrooms.

The huge outdoor lanai offers vast water views from multiple entertaining areas, including a separate outdoor kitchen and seating area with a fireplace. The property also features a separate guest casita.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Emily K. Bua and Tade Bua-Bell | John R. Wood Properties

Phone: 239-595-0097 Email: buabellgroup@johnrwood.com

Website: buabellsellsnaples.com