Elevated Slices

Pizza purists might not be totally happy, but one local eatery is finally bringing this beloved dish into the twenty-first century.

In June, chef Michael Voorhis partnered with longtime friend Calvin Joiner to open Twisted Sheep Pizza & Brew. Voorhis is no stranger to local foodies: He was the opening chef at The Bevy (2017) and Lake Park Diner (2019), and he was named 2018 Best New Chef in the Naples Illustrated Dining Awards.

“When we looked at the pizza concept, we realized all the places were the same,” says Voorhis. “We wanted to put a unique spin on it and do something interesting and fun. I was originally just going to invest and consult, but as we put it together, it became irresistible.”

The pair searched for months until they found the oven they wanted: a brick-lined Montague that bakes like a wood-burning oven at 600 degrees. Ingredients are the finest available, culminating in what Joiner describes as “one-of-a-kind specialty pizzas unlike anything you’ve experienced before.”

While customers have the option of designing their own pie, the 10 craft pizzas form the heart of the menu. The chef’s personal favorite is Pig with a Sombrero, which contains braised pork, fire-roasted salsa, crushed tortillas, black beans, and jalapeño-ranch aioli, along with cheddar and mozzarella. Other highlights include the Smash Burger Pie (a Kobe beef cheeseburger, applewood bacon, tomato, pickles, spicy mustard, and cheese) and Roni Roni, which combines hand-cut pepperoni with soppressata, torn basil, and mozzarella. A rotating selection of craft beers is on tap, and soft drinks come from the Stubborn Soda fountain system that uses all-natural ingredients.

Voorhis encourages those who may be dubious of the unusual selections to come in with an open mind. “Sometimes nontraditional is good, and it’s worth trying before making judgments.”