Ella Mae’s Diner Honors National Root Beer Float Day

Ella Mae’s Diner at Luminary Hotel & Co. in Fort Myers will celebrate National Root Beer Float Day in honor of a good cause on August 24.

Ella Mae’s Diner will serve up the creamy concoctions for $4.95 to benefit the local hospitals of Children’s Miracle Network from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The diner’s Root Beer Float Fundraiser will benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital, specifically.

The initiative honors the legacies of J. Williard and Alice S. Marriott, who, in 1927, opened the nine-stool A&W Root Beer stand in Washington, D.C., that would evolve into today’s Marriott International hotel company. Marriott remains Children’s Miracle Network’s longest standing partner.