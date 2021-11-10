Emillions Art to Showcase Mara Sfara Works

Emillions Art in Naples will debut “Resilience,” a collection of works by artist Mara Sfara, on Thursday, November 18.

“Resilience” is a solo exhibition of Sfara’s quixotic artwork that demonstrates her powerful empathy for nature and the animal kingdom. The exhibition features more than 24 oil paintings of animals, idyllic landscapes of mountains, glaciers and oceans (what Sfara refers to as “heavenly scenes”), and chic 12-inch-tall Lucite teddy bears.

“Mara’s passionate personality and her lifelong love of animals is reflected in her art,” says gallery curator Marlissa Gardner. “She uses her art as a platform to teach people about the benefits of a healthy, symbiotic relationship with both nature and animals. She engages the viewer in a colorful, ethereal fantasy with her wry humor, while blending traditional artwork with new media to create her own unique fantasy world.”

The exhibition opens November 18 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m., with a guest appearance by Sfara herself. The exhibition will be on view through Wednesday, December 8, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.