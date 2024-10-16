Enjoy a Coffee Connoisseur Event

Luminary Hotel & Co. in Fort Myers will set the scene for an immersive Coffee Connoisseur event led by Ulli Winckler on November 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. Winckler is master coffee roaster at the hotel’s Dean Street Coffee Roastery & Retail and president of Rebel Coffee in Cape Coral.

During the session, Winckler will reveal the lesser known history of coffee, discuss varieties and roasting methods, and provide guests with a tasting flight of rare and exotic coffees. The class includes a live roasting demonstration, unlimited coffee, assorted pastries, and a personalized certificate of completion. Tickets are $35 per person.

Guests can extend their experience by showing their event ticket to receive 10 percent-off their bill at Ella Mae’s Diner, The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, Chips Sports Pub, Oxbow Bar & Grill, and Beacon Social Drinkery.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit LuminaryHotel.com/Events.