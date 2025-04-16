Enjoy an Earth Day Gardening Workshop in Immokalee

Advice is often welcome to beginning and seasoned gardeners alike. A complimentary two-hour Planting for a Greener Tomorrow—Earth Day Workshop, held April 26 at Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, will explore topics such as native plants, companion planting, and how to identify and manage common diseases and pests. Additional topics on the agenda include learning about the importance of biodiversity in a garden and maintaining a garden for lasting success.