Enjoy Art Lovers Evening Out Next Week

The Naples Art District will kick off the summer during Art Lovers Evening Out, taking over the galleries on J and C Boulevard on July 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Guests will engage with local artists and galleries, as well as sit in on live artist demonstrations.

During Art Lovers Evening Out, select artists will sell their works for up to 20 percent-off, making this a perfect opportunity to acquire a unique piece or find a special gift.

For more information, please visit naplesartdistrict.com.