Enjoy Earth Day Festivities at Empowerment Farm

Empowerment Farm in Naples will host Earth Day on the Farm on April 20. The day kicks off with Sunrise Yoga at 7:30 a.m. The event also includes an outdoor marketplace of local vendors, planting demonstrations, farm animal interactions, and a raffle before the event wraps up at noon.

Day-of registration is available, but space is limited and advanced registration is recommended. Attendees should wear close-toed shoes for safety and plan to be outside for the entirety of the event. Empowerment Farm is still in the early phases of building out their campus, but attendees will be able to tour the farmyard, food forest, and operations center while learning about the future plans for the remainder of the campus and upcoming programming.

Tickets are $20 and children aged 10 and younger are admitted for free. Registration and raffle tickets are available online at empowermentfarm.org. Proceeds from Earth Day on the Farm benefit programs for children and adults which cultivate community through compassion, cooperation, and connection to the land, animals, and each other.