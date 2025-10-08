Enjoy Lights on Afterschool This Month

The Boys & Girls Club of Collier County will host Lights on Afterschool, a nationwide event celebrating afterschool programs and their impacts on the lives of children, families, and communities, on October 23.

Taking place at the Nichols Club in Naples from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., this exclusive experience invites the families served by the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County and community partners to see afterschool programming in action, from science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) activities to fine arts and beyond.

Guests will enjoy refreshments from the Blue CanTEEN Food Truck and be part of the movement ensuring great futures for our youth.

For tickets and more information, visit bgccc.com/lightson.