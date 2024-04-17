Enjoy Music for the Soul at Celebration Park Naples

The Mental Health Association of Southwest Florida will host its inaugural Music for the Soul event at Celebration Park Naples on May 11, from 1 to 6 p.m.

The event will feature a lineup of local talent, including Gator Nate, Brad Allison Band, and Maddie Hilton. Guests will also enjoy an auction boasting prizes like Vespas, restaurant gift cards, and hotel night stays. Proceeds from the event will support The Mental Health Association of Southwest Florida’s mission to offer services to the community free of charge, and to continue our advocacy and educational programs. All proceeds from this event benefit the Mental Health Association of Southwest Florida, a 501 c(3), not-for-profit organization.

For more information, visit mhaswfl.org.