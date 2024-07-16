Enjoy New Moon on the Boardwalk Next Month

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary will welcome visitors for New Moon on the Boardwalk August 4, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. As dusk turns to night during the new moon, enjoy sunset and catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower with spotting scopes.

Families can enjoy a touch table about nocturnal animals, story time, a moth station, and a nighttime sound identification activity with mini-boardwalk tour. Photographer in residence R. J. Wiley will also host a workshop about zoom photography, sharing his secrets for photographing the “Super” ghost orchid and other wildlife. Space in this program is limited, with sign-ups available on-site on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission for New Moon on the Boardwalk is $8 for adults, $3 for children, and free for members and children ages 5 and younger. Visitors who say “new moon” at the Nature Store can enjoy a 10 percent discount on t-shirts. Tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/new-moon-24.