Enjoy New Moon on the Boardwalk Next Month

As dusk turns to night during the new moon, enjoy sunset and catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower with spotting scopes August 4

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary will welcome visitors for New Moon on the Boardwalk August 4. Photo by Waddy Thompson
Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary will welcome visitors for New Moon on the Boardwalk August 4, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. As dusk turns to night during the new moon, enjoy sunset and catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower with spotting scopes.

Families can enjoy a touch table about nocturnal animals, story time, a moth station, and a nighttime sound identification activity with mini-boardwalk tour. Photographer in residence R. J. Wiley will also host a workshop about zoom photography, sharing his secrets for photographing the “Super” ghost orchid and other wildlife. Space in this program is limited, with sign-ups available on-site on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission for New Moon on the Boardwalk is $8 for adults, $3 for children, and free for members and children ages 5 and younger. Visitors who say “new moon” at the Nature Store can enjoy a 10 percent discount on t-shirts.  Tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/new-moon-24.

