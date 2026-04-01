Enjoy the Final Block Bash of the Season

The Naples Design District will host the fourth and final Block Bash of the season April 8.

Block Bash is a free, walkable experience that showcases exclusive promotions, curated in-store moments, and the unique character of each corner of the district. This final installment offers one more opportunity to explore, connect, and enjoy an evening of shopping, gathering, and inspiration.

Stroll the district, enjoy lite bites and beverages, and experience a curated evening highlighting spring arrivals and seasonal favorites at participating businesses, including:

The Collective (111 10th St S Suite 112): Discover a variety of experiences throughout The Collective.

AlliKriste Custom Cabinetry (The Collective Suite 300): Savor light bites and cocktails while perusing new displays.

Unique Wood Floor Co. (The Collective Suite 204): Experience the new StilArt wall installation.

Waterworks (The Collective Suite 210): Special price offer toward a future purchase.

The Luxury Bed Collection (The Collective Suite 110): Shop with showroom discounts.