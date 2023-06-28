Enjoy the Fourth of July at Luminary Hotel & Co.

Head to Party on the Pool Deck, complete with riverfront fireworks, barbecue, cash bars, live entertainment, and dancing

Fourth of July fireworks. Photo by Anthony Roberts via Unsplash
Luminary Hotel & Co. in downtown Fort Myers will invite guests to celebrate the spirit of the Fourth of July with the festive Party on the Pool Deck, from 7 to 11 p.m. Admission is $95 per person and includes front row viewing of riverfront fireworks, barbecue delights, cash bars, live entertainment, and dancing. Tickets can be purchased here.

Guests looking to party the night away can enjoy a “Celebrate & Stay” option, starting at $399, which includes a one-night stay, two tickets to the Party on the Pool Deck, and complimentary on-site valet parking. The package can be booked here.

