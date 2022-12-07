Enjoy the Naples Botanical Garden by Night

Fortunately, the much-loved (and visited) Naples Botanical Garden was spared the worst of Hurricane Ian. After assessing, cleaning up, and regrouping, the cultural institution is once again ready to host another year of the popular Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden, where thousands of lights in a multitude of colors, artfully arranged around a variety of plants, transform the garden into a winter wonderland. Whether alone or with a group, stroll at your leisure and experience the garden in a new light. Enjoy musical performances, fare from the Fogg Café, and, new this year, a family-friendly campsite exhibit.