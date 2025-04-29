Enjoy the Outdoors at Rookery Bay Community Day

Rookery Bay Community Day will return to Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host May 3, bringing a free day of fun for all ages at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., complete with free admission to the center and a day filled with activities for the whole family, including kayak and stand-up paddle demos, face painting, photo booths, science and nature activities, an art exhibit by Florida Gulf Coast University students, and “hands-on” experiences at Rookery Bay’s touch tanks.

In addition, Friends of Rookery Bay is offering 30-minute boat tours with Rising Tide Explorers, voted the number one kayak tour in the country by USA Today. Boat tours are $20 per person with pre-registration required online at rookerybay.org.