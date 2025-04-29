Enjoy the Outdoors at Rookery Bay Community Day

Rookery Bay Community Day returns on May 3, complete with free admission to the center and a day filled with activities for the whole family

Kayaking at sunset. Photo courtesy of Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve
Rookery Bay Community Day will return to Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host May 3, bringing a free day of fun for all ages at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., complete with free admission to the center and a day filled with activities for the whole family, including kayak and stand-up paddle demos, face painting, photo booths, science and nature activities, an art exhibit by Florida Gulf Coast University students, and “hands-on” experiences at Rookery Bay’s touch tanks.

In addition, Friends of Rookery Bay is offering 30-minute boat tours with Rising Tide Explorers, voted the number one kayak tour in the country by USA Today. Boat tours are $20 per person with pre-registration required online at rookerybay.org.

