Enjoy the Spirit of the Season

October is more than the sum of all its ghouls and goblins. This month celebrates quintessential fall flavors with such observances as National Pumpkin Day (October 26) and National Apple Day (October 21). Even before Halloween, you can satisfy your sweet tooth on National Cinnamon Roll Day (October 4), National Homemade Cookies Day (October 1), and National Dessert Day (October 14). Yet, if you enjoy a subtler approach to seasonal celebrations, consider embracing autumn with a darker spirit—and no, I don’t mean the eerie specter variety.

Bourbon has a complexity and spice that screams “fall” louder than any werewolf or witch ever could. It’s ideal for cozy evenings around the fire or warm gatherings with friends and family. Bourbon’s oaky sweetness blends well with seasonal offerings such as prime harvested grapefruit and fragrant rosemary. This adaptation of the classic Brown Derby cocktail swaps honey for rosemary syrup, making for the perfect fall sipper.

The Hat Trick (or Treat)

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. bourbon

oz. bourbon 1 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

3 / 4 oz. fresh lemon juice

oz. fresh lemon juice 3 / 4 oz. rosemary syrup (recipe below)

oz. rosemary syrup (recipe below) 1 / 4 oz. allspice liqueur

oz. allspice liqueur 2 dashes orange bitters

Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a glass and garnish with a grapefruit slice and a rosemary spear.

Rosemary Syrup Ingredients

1 cup water

1 cup agave syrup

7-8 fresh rosemary spears

Bring the water to a boil and add the agave syrup. Stir to dissolve. Add the rosemary spears and remove pot from heat. Steep for at least 30 minutes. Pour the cooled syrup through a mesh strainer into an airtight glass container. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.