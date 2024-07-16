Enjoy This Must-Try Piña Colada Recipe

Few cocktails are more evocative of a summer escapade than the iconic piña colada. Immortalized in song, the refreshing frozen concoction of rum, coconut, pineapple, and lime conjures a tropical oasis in a glass.

In Spanish, piña colada means “strained pineapple,” and a version of the drink (without coconut) appeared in print in a 1922 edition of Travel Magazine. While the piña colada’s true origins remain a bit sticky, with at least three Puerto Ricans—Ramon “Monchito” Marrero Perez, Ricardo Garcia, and Portas Migot—claiming the invention, the blended drink rose to popularity in the 1950s in Puerto Rico, where it was dubbed the national drink in 1978.

Variations on the recipe abound, but this summer, we’ll be celebrating with the 1950s classic.

Piña Colada

Ingredients

2 oz. white rum

1 oz. coconut cream

1 oz. heavy cream

6 oz. fresh pineapple juice

1 / 2 cup crushed ice

Mix rum, coconut cream, heavy cream, and pineapple juice together in a blender. Add ice and blend for about 15 seconds or until smooth. Serve in a 12-ounce glass and garnish with a fresh pineapple wedge and a maraschino cherry.