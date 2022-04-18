Enter TheatreZone’s Annual Restaurant Sweepstakes

Naples’ TheatreZone, a professional Actors’ Equity theatre, has launched their 2022 fundraising raffle. TheatreZone’s founding artistic director, Mark Danni, says, “Restaurant teams are on stage every night with incredible performances. With this analogy to our own live theatre in mind, we created a culinary raffle for valuable certificates at some of Southwest Florida’s finest restaurants.”

The raffle, called “Culinary Ovation,” features $400 dining certificates at 12 of the area’s restaurants. Three winners will each receive four $100 certificates to dine at four of the dozen restaurants. The restaurants were selected and obtained by TheatreZone’s generous board members.

The drawing will be held on May 1, 2022, on the last night of TheatreZone’s production of The Bridges of Madison County. Proceeds from raffle ticket sales will support TheatreZone’s ability to bring professional live theatre to Naples for the enjoyment of audiences and the enrichment of performing arts in Southwest Florida. To enter the raffle, visit Theatre.Zone. One ticket is $25 and five tickets are $100.

The 12 restaurants are grouped in threes. Winners receive the dining certificates in “Cast 1,” “Cast 2” or “Cast 3.”

The restaurants are:

Restaurant Cast #1

The Turtle Club

The Capital Grille

Deep Lagoon Seafood

Ridgway Bar & Grill

Restaurant Cast #2

Ocean Prime

Chops City Grill

Bleu Provence

M Waterfront Grille

Restaurant Cast #3

Sails Restaurant

Fleming’s Steakhouse

BALEEN Naples

Ruth’s Chris

Mark Danni comments, “Our 2020-2021 season and fundraising efforts were impacted by the Covid pandemic. We are thrilled to be back on stage for our 17th season with large-scale productions and hope that our new culinary raffle will inspire the community to support live professional theatre and the wonderful fine dining restaurants we have selected.”

TheatreZone is a nonprofit, 501©3, professional Equity theatre located in-residence at the 250-seat G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus at 13275 Livingston Rd.

For information and tickets, click here or call the box office at 800-966-3352, ext. 1.