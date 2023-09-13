Epic Annual Festival on the Horizon

Launched in 2001, the Naples Winter Wine Festival (NWWF), founded by the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), has become one of the most prestigious and successful charity wine auctions in the world. The twenty-fourth annual event will take place January 26-28, 2024, under the leadership of Naples residents Ralph and Shelly Stayer, who will co-chair the event aptly themed Generosity in Full Bloom.

The Stayers are co-owners of Johnsonville, LLC, a prominent national sausage brand, and have been generous supporters of the NWWF and NCEF for several years. “It is an honor to be entrusted with leading such an important event,” says Ralph. “We anticipate welcoming everyone back together for another impactful weekend.”