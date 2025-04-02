Estia Offers a Culinary Trip to Greece

If the name Estia fails to cause your mouth to water instantly, you must not have experienced this stylish Greek restaurant in one of its three locations in and around Philadelphia. Now there’s a fourth one in Naples, located at Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt. “Estia is Greek for the center of the house, the place you keep a fire burning,” says co-owner Gus Pashalis. “We aim to bring authentic Greek cuisine and hospitality to Naples and beyond.”

While not formal, Estia dresses up for dinner, serving whole grilled fish procured from independent fishermen in Morocco, Tunisia, and Portugal. Guests may choose their fish from an ice display in the dining room. “Whole fish, simply grilled, is our forte,” Pashalis says. Top fish choices include lavraki (European sea bass), tsipoura (royal dorado), and karavides (langoustines). The fish is charcoal grilled and dressed in ladolemono (olive oil and lemon juice), capers, and oregano.

Other popular dishes include lamb chops, dolmades (rice-stuffed grape leaves), spanakopita (spinach pie), and grilled octopus. As for wine, Estia offers an extensive list with selections from Greece and beyond, as well as unique cocktails made with fresh juices and native Greek spirits such as mastiha, Metaxa, and ouzo.

Pashalis and his immediate family have moved to Naples full-time, while other family members oversee the northern restaurants. The Naples menu is largely the same as its elder siblings, but Pashalis says some items are “a little more contemporary,” adding, “we feel our concept will be well-received here.”