Estia Restaurant Coming to Naples Next Year

The former Bokamper space in North Naples will receive a Mediterranean makeover next year when the Estia restaurant group arrives from Philadelphia.

The restaurant will be the first outside the Northeast for the Pashilas family, who fell in love with Naples when they visited several years ago; they saw a need for a Greek restaurant and began looking at available spaces. They currently operate three restaurants in Philadelphia and South Jersey and are known for elegant, upscale cuisine paired with decor that transports guests to the Greek islands.

Estia specializes in grilled whole fish flown in from Greece, Morocco, Tunisia, and Portugal, along with lamb and classic dishes such as moussaka, pastitsio, spanakopita, and saganaki. One of their most popular starters is Estia Chips, thinly sliced zucchini and eggplant lightly fried and served with tzatziki. The selection of craft cocktails is augmented with wines from Greece, France, and California.

The design of their dining rooms is light, bright, and airy, with whitewashed walls and a deep blue ceiling. Materials such as hand-chiseled Jerusalem limestone floors, hand-woven rugs, vaulted ceilings, antiqued stucco walls, wood plank floors, and exposed wood beams evoke a traditional atmosphere. A series of dining areas feature rustic farm tables, dark wood chairs with beige cushions, and dining nooks with upholstered banquettes.

According to Anastasia Pashalis, many customers at their current restaurants have vacation homes in Naples. “They would always ask us, ‘When are you going to open in Florida?’ Well, the time has finally come!”