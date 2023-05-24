More than $3.3 million was raised for local nonprofits with the ninth-annual Give Where You Live Collier campaign. The online giving initiative, an established and impactful virtual event in Collier County, is built upon the idea that everyone can be a philanthropist. This year, there were 1,753 donors from noon on Wednesday, February 15, to noon on Thursday, February 16.

The project provides an easy way to support the education and basic-needs efforts of 37 nonprofits through a 24-hour online fundraiser. Since its inception in 2015, Give Where You Live Collier has brought in more than $39 million. Hosted and matched by the Collier Community Foundation and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, nonprofits received a boost in donations, a $500,000 matching fund, and $50,000 in prizes.

Eileen Connolly-Keesler, Collier Community Foundation president and CEO, was especially pleased with the results amid this already tough year, expressing thanks to the donors, especially the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, who helped make the event a success.