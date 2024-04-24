Exercise for All at Club Pilates

Pilates is a system of full-body, low-impact exercises that challenge core muscles—abdominals, glutes, back, and more—with every movement. The discipline develops flexibility, coordination, and lean muscle throughout the entire body while eliminating nagging pain points. The main piece of equipment for the regimen is the reformer, where participants sit, kneel, lie, or stand to perform the various exercises.

Longtime Neapolitans Olga Zelaya and Lenka Valigurska opened the first Naples-based Club Pilates studio on Airport Pulling Road two years ago and launched their second in East Naples on the first day of this year. Club Pilates, with more than 980 studios across the globe, is the largest Pilates brand and studio network worldwide, providing the opportunity for people at all fitness levels to experience the benefits.

To Zelaya and Valigurska, who started their fitness journey together when they opened Pure Barre Naples more than 11 years ago, it’s not just a business venture. “It’s a passion that fuels our love for a healthier, happier community,” they say.