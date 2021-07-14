Expert Summer “Bubble Travel” Tips

You can take precautions to help keep yourself and others safe—or wait just a little longer to start traveling again. If you choose to travel, Naples-based infectious disease specialist Dr. Gary Bergen recommends getting vaccinated and waiting two weeks after the final dose to build up full protection. If you plan to fly on a commercial plane, you can follow these safety measures:

• Keep your mask on

• Frequently wash your hands or use hand sanitizer

• Stay socially distanced as much as possible

• Skip situations where you might remove your mask around other travelers, such as airport restaurants

Bergen suggests checking State Department recommendations and avoiding areas with surging case counts or virus variants. Travel services can help you meet any COVID-19 testing or other requirements for your trip. One service, Naya Traveler, also offers special “bubble travel” itineraries to areas practicing extra safety measures, with recent destinations including Riviera Nayarit in Mexico, St. Martin in the Caribbean, and Marrakesh in Morocco.