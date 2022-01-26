Expert Tips on Maintaining Realistic Resolutions

A new year often brings new resolutions, but people often set goals that are too extreme. According to Leslie Deason, a registered dietitian at Cederquist Medical Wellness Center in Naples, “The problem with that is, we have good intentions January, February, sometimes even until March, and [then] life gets in the way.” Deason offers a

few foundational tips for sustained long-term health.

Get enough sleep (at least eight hours). Sufficient sleep may help lower cortisol (the hormone associated with stress) and help regulate blood sugar levels, benefiting your health.

Find movement that fits into your life. If you can’t commit to a full-hour workout, don’t sweat it—playing ball outside with your kids counts. Make it enjoyable.

Ditch the all-or-nothing mentality. You can eat dessert or miss a few exercise sessions without derailing your health. It’s about balance.

Make progress little by little. Incorporate small behaviors, working toward new, attainable goals each week until the behaviors become habits.

High-Protein Breakfast Recipe

Ingredients (serves one)

2 eggs (pasture raised)

Butter (a lot)

1 cup spinach

1 / 2 avocado

1 / 2 tomato

Sea salt

Hot sauce (optional)

Cast iron pan

Directions:

With a properly seasoned cast iron pan, add in 2 tbsp. butter or more. Sauté spinach in butter and set aside. Next, add butter to pan and fry eggs to your preference (3 minutes for softer yolk, 6 minutes for harder yolk). Slice tomatoes and avocado and sprinkle with salt; add hot sauce if desired. Serve eggs over spinach with a side of tomatoes and avocado. Enjoy!