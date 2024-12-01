This group of individuals have a combined experience in the field of aesthetics of 232 years. This includes an average of 13 years working with Dr. Peña who opened his Naples practice in 1990 as a board-certified plastic surgeon. Dr. Peña is the president of Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is a visual artist incorporating several mediums in his work. He offers experience as well as innovation having pioneered Platelet Reach Plasma (PRP) in plastic surgery in 1996 and being the first plastic surgeon in Naples to incorporate fat grafting in facial cosmetic procedures. His spa, La Piel, became the first medical spa in Collier County in 1997. When you visit Peña Plastic Surgery or La Piel Spa you will feel at home knowing that you are in the best hands as you get to know Dr. Peña and his staff.

6370 Pine Ridge Rd. Suite 101

Naples, FL 34119

239-348-7362

penaplasticsurgery.com