Fake Fall Festival Heads to Brookside Market

Brookside Market will host the inaugural Fake Fall Festival to benefit Pace Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee, on September 23. While temperatures may not be falling any time soon, guests can still celebrate the arrival of autumn at this unofficial kick-off.

The Fake Fall Festival will feature a Fake Fall 0.5K in the parking lot, as well as a key lime pie contest. LaBelle Brewing Company will take over the taps at the market during the event to introduce their LaBelle Light, a lower-calorie, refreshing light-bodied lager. A portion of beer sales will benefit Pace. Musician Katie Dietz will perform live, and Dee’z Diner will have food available for purchase.

Registration is required for the Fake Fall 0.5K, which includes event t-shirt.

For more information about attending the Fake Fall Festival visit, head to the event’s Eventbrite page.