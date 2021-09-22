Fall Finds for Tropical Tailgating

Bird of Play

This True Cockatoo corkscrew ($12.99) is as fun as it is functional, perfect for a tropical alfresco gathering since it is super versatile with a foil cutter, corkscrew, and bottle opener. Total Wine, Naples

Straw Very

Pack a chic repast in this old school Huntsman picnic hamper for four ($398), replete with wine glasses, silverware, dining plates, napkins, thermos, mugs, cheese board, insulated food storage pack, and S&P shakers. Monogram Goods, Naples

Go Bananas

Sport a whimsical backless Raining Bananas Farmrio dress ($175) in caramel, finished with beaded tassels. Monogram Goods, Naples

Polly Wants

Talk about a conversation starter! Add a touch of color-saturated whimsy with these flirty hand-crafted parrot earrings in hot pink ($125). À-Tout-Âge, Naples

Pink Out Loud

Accessorize your wardrobe with this extraordinarily attractive Perry Patchwork handmade raffia and straw handbag in pink ($260). À-Tout-Âge, Naples

Creamsicle

Classic Leslie orange and white patent leather sandals ($98), dressed up with a pretty knot detail, transition flawlessly into the autumn months. J. McLaughlin, Naples

Orange You Glad

Fresh-picked festive oranges theme these melamine and bamboo plates and serving pieces, ideal for outdoor entertaining ($8 for plate, $10 for bowl, $28 for serving platter). Anthropologie, Naples

Checks, Please

Spiff up any gentleman’s pre-game attire with this dapper classic-fit gingham checked shirt ($118) in Cara-Cara orange. Vineyard Vines, Naples

Fan Fare

Complete your look with a fabulously chic fan ($55) that is beautifully and skillfully made by hand and available in a variety of delicious colors. À-Tout-Âge, Naples

Set the Scene

Elevate your trunk and folding tables with elegant and colorful Le Jacquard Francais linens, like the 100 percent cotton Asia Mood tablecloth in tea pink ($305) and Nature Urbaine napkins in quartz ($23 each). Gattle’s, Naples

Tray Chic

Pass hors d’oeuvres on this luxe white Tozai Home crock tray embellished with bamboo handles ($88). Monogram Goods, Naples

Basket Case

Set the mood for fun with this Amai wine and bread basket ($78) made of rattan with pretty cotton rope detailing and compartments to hold your favorite beverages, glassware, and a few nibbles. Anthropologie, Naples

Grill & Chill

Friends will flip over your burger and hotdog game with this Weber Q 1200 one-burner liquid propane grill in orange ($219). Sunshine Ace Hardware, Naples