Contemporary Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave brings her one-of-a-kind fashion sculptures to Artis—Naples in “Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper.” The exhibition begins this month and spans more than 300 years of fashion history, including magnificent life-size recreations of ornate Renaissance gowns, dressings culled from world-class paintings, and costumes from the Ballet Russes. De Borchgrave’s work features many elements of trompe l’oeil, an artistic technique that relies on realistic imagery to fool the eye. In addition to painting delicate details that mimic thread, buttons, belts, and more, de Borchgrave manipulates her main material—paper—in such a way that it resembles and hangs like fine fabrics. This international exhibition will call Artis—Naples home through May 2019.