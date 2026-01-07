Feel the Music at Nash to Naples Songwriter Fest

The Fifth Annual Nash to Naples Songwriter Fest, presented by Naples Florida Rentals, is set to return to Cambier Park January 24 at 5 p.m.

The songwriter event will feature Nashville songwriters Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins, Wayne Kirkpatrick, Trevor Terndrup, and Heather Morgan, who will all share the songwriting stories behind their most memorable songs. Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy local food trucks, a VIP Happy Hour, pre-show kid-friendly festivities, and fundraising opportunities for local veterans, military families, and children in need. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 6 p.m.

For the last four years, Nash to Naples has been inspiring community, creativity, and generosity through their annual Songwriter Fest. This year, guests can participate in the Songwriter Workshop with Wayne Kirkpatrick at Baker Park Gomez Center beginning at 10 a.m. Guests can also now “Sponsor a Veteran” to attend the Songwriter Fest and “Sponsor a Song” that includes the opportunity to have the songwriter dedicate it live on stage.

Proceeds from Nash to Naples benefit Home Base Florida and international charity Hacienda of Hope, based in Ecuador.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nashtonaples.com.