Feeling Festive on Fifth Avenue South

The Fiftieth Annual Fifth Avenue Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting Ceremony returns to the Naples neighborhood December 8 and 9

By
-
Illuminated Christmas tree. Photo by Morgane le Breton via Unsplash
Illuminated Christmas tree. Photo by Morgane le Breton via Unsplash

Fifth Avenue South will set the scene for the Fiftieth Annual Fifth Avenue Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting Ceremony, returning December 8 and 9.

Naples’ beloved Christmas showcase will boast the anticipated tree lighting in Sugden Plaza, a living nativity by the First Church of the Nazarene, a skating rink, live music, visits with Santa Claus, and dining along the avenue.

The two-day festival is free and open to the public from 5 to 10 p.m. on December 8, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on December 9. For more information, visit fifthavenuesouth.com.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR