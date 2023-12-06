Feeling Festive on Fifth Avenue South

Fifth Avenue South will set the scene for the Fiftieth Annual Fifth Avenue Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting Ceremony, returning December 8 and 9.

Naples’ beloved Christmas showcase will boast the anticipated tree lighting in Sugden Plaza, a living nativity by the First Church of the Nazarene, a skating rink, live music, visits with Santa Claus, and dining along the avenue.

The two-day festival is free and open to the public from 5 to 10 p.m. on December 8, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on December 9. For more information, visit fifthavenuesouth.com.