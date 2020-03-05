Feeling Groovy

STYLE NOTES
Flower Power: Wallpaper-inspired prints provide an instant wardrobe update.
Kaleidoscope: Mix and match bold, contrasting colors and prints in one look.
Far Out: Whimsical jewelry motifs add a cheeky touch.
Psychedelic prints and colorways make a modern redux this spring
