Feeling Groovy

Psychedelic prints and colorways make a modern redux this spring

STYLE NOTES

Flower Power: Wallpaper-inspired prints provide an instant wardrobe update.

Kaleidoscope: Mix and match bold, contrasting colors and prints in one look.

Far Out: Whimsical jewelry motifs add a cheeky touch.

