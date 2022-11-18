Festive Fun at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples will cater to local and visitors looking to celebrate a luxurious holiday season this year. From Thanksgiving spreads to Christmas festivities, there is no shortage of luxe holiday fun to be had.

Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, family and friends are invited to indulge in an array of culinary experiences. Enjoy a Thanksgiving Grand Buffet in the Tiburón Ballroom, boasting traditional favorites, such as chef-carved roasted turkey and prime rib, seafood stations, and an elaborate dessert display. Live entertainment completes the sophisticated, vibrant atmosphere. Join the resort November 24, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and from 3 to 6 p.m. The buffet is $145 for adults and includes a welcome beverage and $60 for children aged 4 to 9.

For a little holiday inspiration, look no further than the Gingerbread House School. The resort’s expert pastry team will host guests of all ages for gingerbread house decorating sessions on November 25 and 26 for $195 per group or family of four. Hot cocoa and coffee are included. Reservations are required. The pastry team will also host Gingerbread House School on December 22 and 23 at 10 a.m.

Christmas

Delight in 12 Days of Christmas Cocktails by the bar chefs at Bella Vista, featuring a dozen cocktails highlighting seasonal herbs and spices. A new cocktail will be introduced daily and available exclusively for that day, from December 13 through December 24. For added fun, stop by for an Ugly Christmas Sweater Cocktail Party on December 16, from 5 to 9 p.m.